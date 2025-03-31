Israel’s Netanyahu questioned after senior aides arrested

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by police as part of the so-called Qatargate investigation, hours after authorities arrested two of his senior aides, Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu provided testimony to the police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit. He was initially questioned as a witness, with authorities yet to decide whether to interrogate him as a suspect.

The case remains under a court-imposed gag order until April 10, but multiple reports identified the detained senior aides as Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich, both members of Netanyahu’s media team. Urich and Feldstein were previously detained and questioned 12 days ago.

Details of the case, including the nature of the interrogations and findings, remain barred from publication due to the ongoing gag order.

The probe has deepened tensions between Netanyahu and law enforcement, Israeli PM appointed former navy commander Eli Sharvit as the next head of Shin Bet, after dismissing former chief Ronen Bar.

About Qatargate

Qatargate refers to a recent political scandal involving allegations that close aides of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received payments from Qatar to promote its interests within Israel. The investigation, launched by Israeli authorities, focuses on potential unlawful financial ties between Netanyahu's senior staff and Qatar, spanning from May 2022 to October 2024. The case has led to arrests and questioning of key figures, including Netanyahu's advisers, on charges such as fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

The scandal has sparked significant political controversy, with critics accusing Netanyahu's circle of compromising national security for personal or financial gain. Netanyahu himself has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.