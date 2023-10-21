Israel raises travel warnings amid ongoing Gaza conflict

Shafaq News/ Israel has issued travel warnings, urging its citizens to avoid visiting Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and several other countries, citing concerns over potential threats due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The alert status for Egypt and Jordan has been elevated to level 4, the highest level, prompting Israeli nationals in these countries to leave as soon as possible. Morocco has been placed at level 3, with Israelis advised to avoid non-essential travel.

The announcement, jointly issued by the National Security Agency, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the “increased risk of hostility and violence against Israeli and Jewish symbols in various countries, particularly in the Arab countries of the Middle East.”

Israelis are also urged to avoid residing in Middle Eastern and Arab nations, as well as refraining from traveling to countries like Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Maldives