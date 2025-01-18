Israel lists 700 prisoners for release, prepares Gaza withdrawal

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Ministry of Justice published, on Saturday, a list of over 700 Palestinian prisoners set to be released as part of a ceasefire agreement. Concurrently, the Israeli army declared its readiness to withdraw from areas in the Gaza Strip in line with the deal.

The prisoner release list was made public hours after the Israeli Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement, which also includes the release of dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees. The Ministry of Justice stated that the prisoner release would commence at 4:00 PM local time on Sunday, coinciding with the start of the exchange process.

The list comprises members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Fatah, including individuals serving life sentences for charges such as murder. However, it notably excludes Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian leader and figure in the Second Intifada, who is widely regarded as a potential presidential contender. Israeli officials dismissed Hamas' demands for Barghouti's release during ceasefire negotiations.

Among the prisoners listed is Zakaria Zubeidi, a high-profile Fatah leader who gained international attention following his escape from a maximum-security Israeli prison in 2021. Zubeidi, who was later recaptured, will be permitted to return to his home in Jenin, according to the agreement. His son, Mohammed, was killed in 2024 in an Israeli drone strike targeting individuals labeled as “terrorists” in Jenin.

As part of the ceasefire, the Israeli army has begun preparations to gradually withdraw from designated areas in Gaza. The withdrawal, set to begin Sunday, will focus on specific sites and routes within the Strip. However, Israeli authorities have clarified that Palestinians will not be allowed to return to areas currently under Israeli control or near the border.

Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages are scheduled for release over the coming six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. In the initial phase, Israeli forces are expected to pull back from the Netzarim corridor, with further withdrawals planned. A buffer zone, 800 meters wide, will remain under Israeli military control within Gaza.

Notably, Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 46,876 deaths and 110,642 injuries, mostly women and children.