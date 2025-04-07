Israel kills at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza, including journalist

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed at least 10 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Monday, including a journalist, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The agency said Israeli warplanes targeted a tent for journalists near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, killing journalist Helmi Al-Faqaoui and another civilian. Nine other journalists were injured, some critically.

Separate Israeli airstrikes hit two homes in western Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing two people and wounding others, WAFA reported.

In Gaza City, three people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Zeitoun neighborhood, while another strike in the Al-Juron area killed one person. Two more were reported dead in a strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

Since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.