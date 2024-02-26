Israel kills a Hezbollah commander in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed the death of one of its members in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in the town of Al-Majadil in southern Lebanon.

"With more pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of the jihadist martyr Hassan Hussein Salami, known as 'Mahmoud,' born in 1974 in the town of Khirbet Selem in southern Lebanon, who ascended to martyrdom on the path to Jerusalem."

Notably, Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to Jerusalem" since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression for four months.

Salami reportedly oversaw Hezbollah's eastern sector.

The Israeli army confirmed the news, saying it eliminated a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in southern Lebanon earlier today.

Salami, whose rank is equivalent to a brigade commander, was targeted while driving in the southern Lebanon village of Majadel.

The Israeli army said Salami was the commander of a regional unit in Hezbollah and oversaw attacks on "IDF troops and Israeli communities in northern Israel."

"Recent attacks that Salami was involved in included anti-tank missile attacks on Kiryat Shmona and the 769th "Hiram" Regional Brigade's base."

The assassination occurred hours after Israel bombed a building linked to a civilian institution and a warehouse affiliated with Hezbollah on the outskirts of Baalbek.

According to Lebanese media, at least two Hezbollah members were killed in the Baalbek attack.

It is noteworthy that Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been engaged in attacks along Lebanon's southern border since October. The conflict escalated when Hezbollah launched rockets in support of its ally Hamas, which is in a conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes, initially focused on the southern border, have expanded northward in recent weeks. The latest bombardment on Monday marks a widening of Israel's campaign.