Israel kills Hezbollah leader Radwan Awada in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israel announced the assassination of a prominent Hezbollah leader in its recent airstrike on Southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army reported killing Radwan Salim Awada in its recent airstrike on Tyre, Southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese party later confirmed the assassination.

Israel launched on Saturday a series of airstrikes in two waves on Southern Lebanon, leaving 7 dead and 40 injured, according to the latest tally from the Ministry of Health.

The airstrikes followed the launch of six rockets from Southern Lebanon towards Israel by an unknown group, while Hezbollah denied any involvement in the operation.