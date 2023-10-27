Israel expands ground operations in Gaza

Shafaq News / Israel will expand ground operations tonight and has warned residents of Gaza City to move south.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), said: "In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening.
"The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war."
It comes after Israeli forces said they had carried out more raids into Gaza - including a navy operation.
The IDF said troops had used vessels to attack "Hamas military infrastructure", with support from aircraft, along the coast in the southern Gaza Strip last night.
Officials released footage of what they said was the raid, but did not go into further details.
The video showed explosions near the sea and soldiers firing their weapons in the dark.