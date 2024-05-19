Israel distances itself from the Iranian President's helicopter incident

Shafaq News / Israeli officials stated, on Sunday, that Tel Aviv had no involvement in the incident involving the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Israeli Channel 13 reported, citing these officials, "As for Israel, the message to the world is that Tel Aviv has no connection to the incident."

On Sunday evening, Iranian state television reported that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation made a "hard landing" in East Azerbaijan province, Iran. The Iranian President was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier in the day.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi confirmed no new updates regarding the president's condition.

Iranian media mentioned that the helicopter involved in the incident carried President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other officials.

Reports indicated that the Iranian President's helicopter had to land due to poor weather conditions, with "bad weather hindering the arrival of rescue teams to President Raisi's helicopter."