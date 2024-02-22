Israel demolishes Yasser Arafat's Gaza residence

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Culture announced that Israel has destroyed the house of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in the Gaza Strip.

Minister of Culture Atef Abu Saif said in a press release, "The occupation's targeting and destruction of the residence of the martyr and founding leader Yasser Arafat in Gaza is a continuation of its relentless assault.”

Abu Saif considered the Israeli attack to “ remove the symbols of dignity and the struggle of our people."

At the same time, the Ministry shared photos on its official Facebook page showing the extent of damage in the house, where Arafat resided from 1995 to 2001.

The Israeli army did not comment on the incident.

Abu Saif emphasized that Arafat's residence "holds the personal belongings of the eternal leader and witnessed numerous significant moments in our people's history during his presence in Gaza at the inception of the Palestinian Authority."

"The house also contains exhibits showcasing various stages of Arafat's life, detailing his struggle and dedication to the freedom of his people, alongside other artistic works."

"The house, with its historical significance and location, will remain a testament to pivotal moments in our history, while the occupation's acts of demolition serve as further evidence of its brutality," Abu Saif asserted.

He continued, "The assault on Palestinian cultural heritage during the ongoing war on Gaza, including historical structures, mosques, churches, cultural centers, heritage sites, museums, libraries, publishing houses, and universities, is consistent with the occupation's destructive values and policies."

Arafat passed away in 2004 after relocating his headquarters from Ramallah to France for medical treatment. He was laid to rest in the headquarters square in Ramallah, where he had remained since 2002.