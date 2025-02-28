Israel kills Hezbollah weapons coordinator in Eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israel announced the killing of Mohammad Mahdi Ali Shahin, a Hezbollah member responsible for coordinating arms purchases, in a recent airstrike carried on the Hermel area in eastern Lebanon.

"Shahin had been coordinating arms deals along the Syrian-Lebanese border since the Israel-Lebanon understandings took effect. He was a key figure in Hezbollah’s geographic unit overseeing the Beqaa region and was recently involved in transferring weapons from Syria to Lebanon," the Israeli military stated.

Shahin was allegedly responsible for coordinating the arrival and distribution of shipments to various units as part of Hezbollah’s efforts to re-establish its capabilities. “He worked with traders and smugglers along the Syrian-Lebanese border who cooperated with Hezbollah,” the army claimed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military carried out machine-gun sweeps on the southern outskirts of Aitaroun, southern Lebanon, coinciding with preparations for the funerals of 130 victims of previous Israeli attacks, according to Lebanese media.

An Israeli drone also targeted a generator room in the town of Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr in southern Lebanon, with no reported casualties.

Notably, a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel was announced on November 26, stipulating Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days. Although the deadline was extended to February 18, Israel failed to comply with the terms, carrying out demolitions, bulldozing, and detonations while maintaining positions at five locations in southern Lebanon.