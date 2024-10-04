Israel considers alternatives to striking Iran's oil facilities amid US pressure

Shafaq News/ Israel is reportedly reconsidering a planned strike on Iran’s oil facilities in response to a missile attack launched by Tehran earlier this week.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to attend a restricted cabinet meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on Saturday to discuss the matter.

US President Joe Biden has urged Israel to explore options other than targeting Iranian oil fields. In comments to reporters on Friday, Biden stated, "If I were them, I would think of alternatives to hitting oil fields," signaling Washington's preference for restraint while Israel formulates its response to the Iranian missile strikes.

Biden also confirmed that the US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran following the attack.

The situation remains tense as Israel continues bombing various targets in Lebanon, particularly in southern Beirut, while assessing potential responses to the Iranian missile attack.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a large crowd in Tehran, declared Iran's missile strike against Israel as justified, emphasizing that Iran and its regional allies remain steadfast in confronting Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel has begun ground operations in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah has engaged Israeli forces with ambushes, missile strikes, and direct combat in response to continued air raids.