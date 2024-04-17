Israel conducts raids on Hezbollah targets in Baalbek, Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, Israeli fighter jets targeted a Hezbollah air defense unit in northeastern Lebanon's Baalbek this evening, according to the Israeli Army.

The strike follows a Hezbollah drone and missile attack today that resulted in 18 casualties.

The Israeli Army stated that the air defense infrastructure was north of Baalbek, nearly 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the border.

Lebanese media reported three Israeli missiles hitting agricultural land near Iaat, Baalbek.

No further details were provided.

Earlier today, Hezbollah stated that it attacked an assault on an Israeli military installation involving missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs.)

Following three days of intensified, precise targeting, Hezbollah stated that "the attack was "in response to the enemy assassinating several resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Al-Shehabiya."

For its part, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that "the number of injuries sustained in the drone strike in the Galilee region has climbed to 18, with several individuals reported to be in critical condition."

Israel's actual nightmare, Hezbollah, is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

So far, approximately 295 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to Jerusalem" since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression for six months.

Conversely, the group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters. There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group's possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.