Israel attacks Southern Lebanon: Casualties reported
2025-05-01T10:37:21+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli military launched two airstrikes targeting vehicles in Meiss El-Jabal village, southern Lebanon.
The first strike killed one Lebanese national and injured two Syrians, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12, citing a security source, reported that the assault resulted in the death of a Hezbollah member.
A second attack in the same area resulted in severe injuries to one resident, Lebanese media reported.
This is a breaking story…