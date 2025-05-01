Israel attacks Southern Lebanon: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli military launched two airstrikes targeting vehicles in Meiss El-Jabal village, southern Lebanon.

The first strike killed one Lebanese national and injured two Syrians, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12, citing a security source, reported that the assault resulted in the death of a Hezbollah member.

A second attack in the same area resulted in severe injuries to one resident, Lebanese media reported.

This is a breaking story…