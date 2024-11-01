Israel arrests suspects of leaking classified documents from PM office

Shafaq News/ On Friday, an Israeli court announced the arrest of several people accused of being linked to a leak of classified documents from the Prime Minister's office.

The reported arrests resulted from a collaborative investigation conducted by the Shin Bet, police, and the Israeli army, based on suspicions of jeopardizing sensitive information and undermining the objectives of the war in Gaza, the Jerusalem Post quoted a judge.

In response, the Prime Minister's Office quickly clarified that none of the individuals arrested were officially affiliated with the office.

Earlier today, Israel announced the launch of an investigation on the release of documents attributed to Hamas that the Israeli military had obtained in Gaza. According to The Times of Israel, these documents were altered to support Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning to smuggle prisoners through the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu's alleged aim was to bolster his stance by advocating for the continued presence of Israeli forces in their position along the borders between Gaza and Egypt. In light of the investigation, several of Netanyahu's office staff have sought legal consultation.