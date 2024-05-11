Israel anticipates ICJ ceasefire order following South Africa's request

Shafaq News / Israeli broadcast authority revealed on Saturday that estimations within Israel suggest the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will order a ceasefire for Israel after South Africa's plea.

The Hebrew authority stated, "Estimations within Israel indicate that ICJ will issue a ceasefire order for Israel, thus they are engaging in a battle to try to halt this move."

Regarding the consequences Israel is anticipating, the broadcast authority stated, "Although it is not enforceable, such an order would make it extremely difficult to obtain support, arms supplies, and veto in the United Nations Security Council."

Following the Israeli military operation in Rafah, South Africa requested additional arrest warrants against Israel from the International Court in The Hague, arguing that the court's actions are unrelated to the changing circumstances in Gaza.

Meanwhile, 11 members of Congress wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden, expressing concern that he is not doing enough against The Hague Court's actions against Israel. In the letter, they wrote, "We write to express our concern about recent reports regarding the potential intent of the ICJ to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister of Israel, the Defense Minister, and the Chief of Staff."

The United States and other G7 countries have expressed concern about The Hague Court issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials. According to them, "this could undermine and harm efforts to reach an agreement on the captives."

It is expected that judges of the International Court of Justice will hold hearings in the near future regarding the additional requests submitted by South Africa for warrants against Israel.

In early March, South Africa asked the ICJ to take further action against Israel due to the "widespread famine" resulting from its fierce war against the Gaza Strip.

The war has killed nearly 35,000 people in Gaza, while about 1,200 people were killed in Israel and 253 taken hostage on Oct. 7.

The ICJ generally rules within a few weeks on requests for emergency measures. It will likely take years before the court will rule on the merits of the case.

While the ICJ's rulings are binding and without appeal, the court has no way to enforce them.