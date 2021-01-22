Israel’ Netanyahu to make visit to UAE and Bahrain in February
Category: World
Date: 2021-01-22T12:48:46+0000
Shafaq News/ Israel Prime Minister's Office is in talks with Abu Dhabi and Manama to coordinate a visit by Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain from Feb.9-11, officials from the Arab Gulf states have confirmed to Israel Hayom.
According to the officials, the Newspaper said Netanyahu will kick off his trip with a meeting with the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Bin Zayed, before holding a series of economic meetings in Dubai. He is then scheduled to depart for a six-hour visit to the Bahraini capital of Manama, during which the prime minister will hold an official meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
A senior Gulf official said that Netanyahu's trip would go forward as planned as long as Israel was not under lockdown due to COVID.
The officials emphasized the schedules were still subject to approval by the heads of state and liable to change.