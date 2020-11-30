Is Hezbollah’ Nasrallah Is the second Israeli target?

Shafaq News / the leader of lebanon'Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, is taking all necessary precautions amid fears of being the next victime on the Israeli-US target list." According to an Israeli TV report.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that "Nasrallah’ security team advised him to limit his movements as possible especially after the assassination of Iran's chief nuclear scientist in Tehran.”

The report pointed out that "Nasrallah is being an easy target for Israel for years, and some Israeli officials mikes of staying hidden except in very rare cases," confirming that "killing Nasrallah would seriously inflame the region."

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who became the face of Iran's controversial nuclear program, was killed in a district east of Tehran on Friday, in what Iranian officials are calling an assassination.

At a cabinet meeting Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said the country would retaliate and pointed to Israel for orchestrating the attack. "The think tanks and the enemies of Iran must know that the Iranian nation and the officials in charge in the country are brave and determined to respond to the murder in time," he said.

He added that the killing was carried out at "the filthy hands of oppressors, in concert with the illegitimate Zionist regime."

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday called the killing "cowardice -- with serious indications of Israeli role."