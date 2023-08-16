Iraqis rank first in obtaining permanent residency in Turkey

Shafaq News / Iraqis have taken the lead among countries worldwide in obtaining permanent residency in Turkey, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The institute indicated in a table that "the table includes foreigners who have obtained valid residency or work permits, as well as individuals with identity documents replacing permits, such as documents for international protection and holders of blue cards. It does not include foreigners with visas or permits for a duration of less than 3 months, nor does it include Syrians in the country under temporary protection."

The institute went on to state, "Iraqis are at the forefront of countries worldwide that have obtained permanent residency in Turkey. By the end of last year, their number reached 275,305 individuals, including 140,973 males and 134,332 females." The report also indicated that "Afghanistan's residents came in second place, numbering 186,160 individuals, followed by Russia in third place with 151,049 individuals."

Iran ranked fourth with a total of 117,026 individuals, followed by Turkmenistan in fifth place with 116,447 individuals. Germany ranked sixth with 110,453 individuals, while Syria took the seventh spot with 99,360 individuals. Azerbaijan ranked eighth with 68,884 individuals, and Uzbekistan claimed the tenth spot with 61,754 individuals.