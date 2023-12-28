"Iraqi resistance" targets Golan Heights for the first time

Shafaq News / A kamikaze drone hit an open area in the southern Golan Heights on Wednesday night, with the "Iraqi Islamic resistance"claiming responsibility for the attack, the Jerusalem Post reported.

No injuries were reported in the incident, although damage was caused to a building.

The Iran-backed factions in Iraq said that they launched the drone toward a site near the town of Eliad in the Golan Heights "in support of Gaza."

This is the first case of an explosive drone falling in the Golan Heights during the war.

They also claimed responsibility for an attack near the Erbil International Airport earlier on Wednesday, saying that they targeted a site belonging to the US-led coalition.