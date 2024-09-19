Iranian translation of controversial book "The Unfinished History of the Iran-Iraq War" to be unveiled in Tehran

Shafaq News/ The Persian translation of the book "The Unfinished History of the Iran-Iraq War: Faith, Firepower, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards" by Annie Tracy Samuel will be unveiled at the University of Tehran on September 23.

Published by Nashr-e Tarikh-e Iran (Iran History Publication) with a translation by Mohammad Maleki, the book offers an in-depth analysis of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its role in the Iran-Iraq War.

The unveiling ceremony will feature guest speakers including Hossein Alaei, a retired senior IRGC commander, Mohammad Doroudian, a historian and researcher, and the book's translator, Mohammad Maleki.

The IRGC, founded after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is one of Iran's most powerful and influential organizations. Tracy Samuel's book provides a comprehensive history of the IRGC, its development during the war, and its subsequent role in the Islamic Republic.

Central to the author's argument is that the IRGC's birth and development were driven by pragmatic necessity and the need to defend Iran during and after the war. She explores this through the IRGC's own perspective, drawing on its publications, primary sources, and oral history.

The book is divided into 12 chapters, covering topics such as the IRGC's establishment, its role in the war, Iran's decision to invade Iraq, and the lessons learned from the conflict.

Tracy Samuel argues that both ideology and firepower were employed by the IRGC, and that the Iranian decision-makers' strategies were pragmatic. She also discusses the IRGC's expansion and its evolving role in Iran's foreign policy and domestic affairs.

This book is valuable for those seeking to understand Iran's place in the region and the world today. Tracy Samuel's work is commendable for its reliance on extensive Persian sources and documents.

Annie Tracy Samuel is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and specializes in the modern history of Iran and the Middle East.