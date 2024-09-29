Iraq returns remains of 118 Iranian soldiers

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Defense Ministry on Sunday repatriated the remains of 118 Iranian soldiers who went missing in action during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

The remains were discovered in the governoratesof Basrah, Maysan, Diyala, and Wasit, the ministry said in a statement.

They were returned to Iran through the Shalamcheh and Zurbatiyah border crossings under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

A total of 99 sets of remains were returned to Iran after being found in joint search operations in the Basrah and Maysan, the statement added. The remaining 19 were discovered in the Wasit and Diyala.

The handover ceremonies were attended by Iraqi security officials, including representatives from the Basrah Operations Command, Basrah Police Command, Wasit Police Command, and the Zurbatiyah border crossing.

The repatriation of the remains is part of ongoing efforts by both Iraq and Iran to account for the missing from the eight-year war.