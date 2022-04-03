Iranian commander warns of the costs of "stupid" attacks against his country

Shafaq News/ The commander of the Iranian Army Land Force described the Islamic Republic as the safest country in the region, warning the "aggressors" of the costs of any "stupid" move against his country.

In remarks on Sunday, Brigadier-General Kiomars Heidari said Iran is the safest country in the entire region, shedding light on Tehran's efforts to maintain regional security.

Heidari said that the deployment of the land forces near the borders is not indicative of an imminent threat, "it is meant to boost military preparedness and enhance intelligence control at the frontiers."

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys unparalleled security. Any aggressor that intends to attack the country will get comeuppance for its stupidity,” he warned.