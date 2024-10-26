Iranian army reports two soldiers killed in Israeli airstrikes

Shafaq News/ The Iranian army announced, on Saturday, that two of its soldiers were killed in the Israeli airstrikes, despite officials confirming that Iranian defenses successfully intercepted the assault.

In a statement, the army noted that "the two soldiers were killed while defending the nation’s security and protecting its interests against Israeli missiles."

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed that the Israeli strikes caused "limited damage," emphasizing that "the country remains calm and that air traffic has resumed normally after a temporary suspension early in the morning."

Mohajerani added, "We salute our air defense forces and affirm our pride in their commitment," according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Under the "Days of Reckoning" operations, the Israeli military launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting Iranian military sites, escalating regional tensions after an October 1 missile barrage from Iran struck Israel.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained that Israeli forces carried out a "precision attack on military targets across several regions in Iran," noting that "all Israeli aircraft returned safely to their bases."

According to Adraee, the airstrikes focused on Iranian missile production facilities responsible for manufacturing rockets aimed at Israel over the past year, labeling these facilities an "immediate and direct threat."

Iranian state agency IRNA confirmed strikes on facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, claiming the attacks caused "limited damage" and were intercepted by air defenses.