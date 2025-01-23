Iranian VP: Iran delays strict dress code to relieve pressure on women

Shafaq News/ Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif revealed that his country had put off enforcing the strict Islamic dress code rules for women to ease “pressure” on them.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zarif stated that President Masoud Pezeshkian did not enforce the law [Law on Supporting the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab], with the consent of the Speaker of Parliament, the Head of the Judiciary, and others in the National Security Council, according to AFP.

"If you go to the streets of Tehran, you will find women not covering their hair. It's against the law, but the government has decided not to put women under pressure," he affirmed. "We are moving in the right direction… It is not enough, but it is a step in the right direction.”

Hijab Law

In September 2023, Tehran agreed to what is officially known as the Law on Supporting the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab, more commonly referred to as the Hijab Law. According to experts cited by Iranian media, the regulation “explicitly prohibits nudity, the removal of the hijab, and inappropriate attire in public spaces, both physical and virtual."

The draft law was initially scheduled to be referred to Pezeshkian in December, but he expressed "reservations" about the text, highlighting areas of "ambiguity."

Earlier in January, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that the delay was due to certain provisions that “could have serious social consequences.”

Notably, the hijab is worn by many Muslim women as a symbol of modesty, privacy, and morality. It reportedly signifies a commitment to faith and cultural identity, enabling women to express their beliefs and values with pride. For many, the hijab serves as a source of empowerment, fostering community and solidarity among those with shared values. It is also regarded as a mark of respect and dignity, embodying significant social and moral principles.

However, in Western discourse, the hijab is often used as a cultural or religious symbol to justify “questionable and inhumane policies” toward Eastern nations, analysts note. There is allegedly little consideration of the philosophy behind the hijab or how Muslim women feel more protected, valued, and independent when wearing it.