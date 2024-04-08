Iranian MoFA affirms response to Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian affirmed, on Monday, that Israel will be punished and receive the necessary response for its attack on the Iranian consulate building in Syria.

During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Muqdad, Abdollahian considered Israel's targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus as a "serious violation," stating that "the coming days will be difficult for the Zionist entity."

Abdollahian held Israel responsible for the attack on the consulate in Damascus and emphasized that his country considers "Syria's security as its own," adding that "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in his final moments."

Accompanied by his Syrian counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister inaugurated a new building for the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus today, just meters away from the old headquarters, according to Agence France-Presse.

Last week, Israel launched what could be considered its "strongest" strike against Iran in months by targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus with six missiles fired by F-35 fighter jets.

The attack resulted in the killing of Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a leader in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with his deputy and five others.

According to official Iranian reports, this strike is not the first of its kind. "The Israeli military, along with its American ally, has previously targeted numerous Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq, assassinating several individuals."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed, on Tuesday, that the recent airstrikes targeting the Iranian embassy in Damascus "will not pass without a response."

"Having failed to destroy the will of the resistance front, the Zionist regime (Israel) has put blind assassinations back on its agenda to save itself. It must know that it will never achieve its goals and that this cowardly crime will not go unanswered," Raisi said.

In turn, the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened to "punish" Israel for targeting the Iranian embassy.

Khamenei stated, "The Zionists will regret their crime after the aggression on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, and our men will punish them."

Notably, Israel has conducted previous attacks against Iran's interests and proxies, even before the outbreak of the October 7 war, citing concerns that Iran and its proxies might utilize Syria as "a base for aggression" against it.