Iranian Minister Stresses Economic Projects with Saudi Arabia on Agenda with Restored Relations

Shafaq News/ Mehrdad Bazarbash, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Cities Construction, confirmed on Saturday that economic projects with Saudi Arabia are at the core of the agenda once relations between the two countries are restored. Bazarbash also mentioned an agreement on small projects and expressed hope for an agreement to import aircraft from Saudi Arabia.

Bazarbash highlighted ongoing discussions about financial, technical, and engineering services between Riyadh and Tehran. He stated that these discussions have already commenced, and when relations “fully normalize between the two parties, joint economic projects will be immediately prioritized.”

The Iranian official further noted that relations between Tehran and Riyadh had seen recent improvements and are expected to continue progressing day by day. He mentioned that the two parties have agreed on small projects, with each project being individually and sequentially discussed. However, a specific agreement regarding the import of aircraft through the Kingdom has not been reached with Riyadh yet.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan is scheduled to arrive in Tehran today to further the process of restoring relations between the two countries. During his visit, he is set to meet with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral matters.