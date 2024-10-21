Iran warns of "unprecedented" response to Israeli attack on military or nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a senior Iranian military official warned that any Israeli attack on Iran would be met with a response "beyond expectations."

Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, quoted the source as saying, “Our response will surpass predictions if Israel targets Iranian military sites." The official also warned that "any Israeli attack on nuclear facilities will be met with retaliation, and could lead to a reconsideration of Iran’s nuclear policies."

The source, whose identity and rank were not disclosed, emphasized, “If Israel’s actions target nuclear sites, Iran’s response will be certain and will exceed the Zionists’ estimates.”

In addition, the official stated that Iran would reevaluate its nuclear policies and make no guarantees about the scope, type, or intensity of its response, depending on the situation. "This is a clear point for the Zionists, and they will undoubtedly understand its meaning," he added. "Iran will neither hesitate nor rush, but the punishment for those acting recklessly will come with more surprises each time."

In a related development, former Iranian Revolutionary Guard international relations officer Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami reiterated Iran’s readiness to strike Israel's nuclear reactor if attacked. "We possess weapons more powerful than nuclear bombs," Rostami said in an interview with the Iranian news site Didban. Referring to Iran’s 60% uranium enrichment capabilities, he stated, "Those who can enrich to 60% can certainly go further." He added, “We will strike the Dimona reactor if Israel attacks our nuclear facilities or targets our national interests in any assault.”

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Rasoul Sanai Rad of the Revolutionary Guard warned that any attack on nuclear or energy facilities would cross a "red line" for Iran, triggering an even "stronger response."

Earlier this month, Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of senior figures in Tehran and Beirut. Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, was killed in a suspected Israeli attack in late July in Tehran, while Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27.

Israel recently acknowledged that Iranian missiles struck military targets, causing over $50 million in material damage, though it did not report any casualties.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran in response.

Israel has promised a "harsh, painful, and violent" retaliation, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stating that the response would be "lethal, precise, and surprising."

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen further warned that "no military facility, infrastructure, or individual is immune from our attack," adding, "All options are on the table, including striking Iran's nuclear facilities."