Iran warns of looming drinking water crisis impacting 18 Million

Shafaq News/ Reza Haji Karim, the Managing Director of Iran's Water Industry Federation, warned of an imminent drinking water crisis affecting over 18 million people.

Haji disclosed that Iran utilizes 94% of its water resource reserves, underscoring the precarious state of water availability. He projected that by 2056, more than 18 million individuals will grapple with a severe scarcity of drinking water.

He highlighted the alarming fact that Iran is entirely consuming its renewable water resources, which are insufficient to cater to the needs of the Iranian population.

To bridge this gap, non-renewable water resources are being tapped into, exacerbating the situation, as reported by the Iranian news agency ILNA.

Haji elaborated that approximately 30% of Iran's non-renewable water reserves have already been depleted, pushing the nation beyond the brink of water stress.

The dire implications of the water crisis extend beyond just water supply. Haji emphasized that by 2056, around 1.3 million people could lose their jobs due to the crippling effects of the scarcity.