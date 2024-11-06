Iran warns of impending "complex attack" on Israel as regional unrest escalates

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), predicted that Israel and the United States might launch a preemptive attack to deter Iran from carrying out a third iteration of "The True Promise" operation against Tel Aviv.

Fadavi’s remarks followed the recent election of US President Donald Trump, hinting at possible “US-Israeli coordination to prevent Iran from defending its sovereignty against a recent Israeli strike on Iranian military assets.”

Fadavi emphasized Iran’s readiness alongside the "Resistance Front," asserting that “Israel lacks the capability to confront us.” He warned that Israel should anticipate a response from Iran and its regional allies. Refuting reports of damage to Iranian weapon stores, Fadavi claimed Iran’s arsenal remains fully equipped to deliver a decisive blow, stating, “We have a robust list of strategic targets within Israeli territory.”

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of Iran’s naval forces, affirmed that “Iran’s military capability has reached an unmatched level,” vowing a swift and decisive response to any threat.

Iran is reportedly preparing a coordinated assault on Israel, involving the Iranian army—a departure from prior operations primarily conducted by the IRGC.

According to Iranian officials speaking anonymously to The Wall Street Journal, Tehran intends to deploy missiles equipped with "more destructive warheads" alongside additional weaponry. They indicated that the response could come "after the US election and before the new president's inauguration," signaling an intensifying phase in regional hostilities.

It is noteworthy that on October 26, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted military sites in Iran in retaliation for Iranian missile strikes against Israel on October 1. Iran characterized its missile attack as a response to the killing of its backed leaders and a member of the Revolutionary Guard