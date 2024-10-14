Iran vows to hold Israel accountable for killing Brig. Gen. Nilforoushan

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that Iran will use “all its capabilities” to holdIsrael accountable for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan in Lebanon, during the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reiterated its condolences for Nilforoushan's death to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian people, "other free peoples of the world, and the family of this great martyr."

"The criminal history of the Zionist entity, from its inception to this day, shows that tolerating its attacks and crimes makes it bolder and increases the magnitude of its crimes," it added.

The ministry further emphasized that the assassination of this prominent Iranian military leader is “an unlawful act,” and “there is no doubt that Iran will use all its capabilities to hold the Zionist entity accountable for this crime."

On Friday, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Isfahan, Ayatollah Abu Al-Hasan Mahdavi, announced the discovery of the body of Nilforoushan, the Quds Force commander in Lebanon, who was attending a meeting with Nasrallah in the southern suburbs of Beirut.