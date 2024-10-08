Iran vows retaliation against any Israeli attack following Tehran’s ballistic missile strike

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Tuesday Iran would retaliate against any attack on the country, as Israel prepares a response to Tehran's ballistic missile strike on Tel Aviv earlier this month.

Speaking during the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood, Araghchi said, "The Israelis know that our missiles can reach all their targets," adding that Iran would not hesitate to respond to any assault on its institutions or infrastructure.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting the "Axis of Resistance" and said the government would maintain this stance until victory is achieved.

On October 1, Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel, claiming the attack inflicted severe damage on military bases and security centers. Iran described the barrage as a "legitimate right" to defend its sovereignty and in retaliation for the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a July explosion in Tehran—a blast Iran attributed to Israel, though Israeli officials have not confirmed responsibility.

Iran also cited the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier-General Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC’s Quds Force operations commander, as another reason for the attack.

The Israeli Army acknowledged that several air force bases were damaged by the missile barrage but stated that no aircraft were harmed.

It was Iran’s second major missile assault on Israel this year, following a similar attack in April involving 300 missiles and drones.

Iran does not recognize Israel's right to exist, while Israel considers Iran an existential threat.