Iran vows retaliation against Israel, stating Nilforoushan's assassination "will not go unpunished"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened Israel with retaliation for the assassination of Abbas Nilforoushan, IRGC Deputy Commander for Operations and the Quds Force in Lebanon.

In a statement, Araghchi said that Israel "will not rest" and that what happened in Lebanon "will not go unpunished," warning at the same time of a "dangerous situation" in the region.

Brig Gen. Nilforoushan was killed in the Israeli attack targeting Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Earlier today, the Iranian Shura Council (parliament) convened a closed meeting to discuss Nasrallah's assassination and the ongoing developments in Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes.

During the meeting, members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee expressed their disappointment over “the silence of international organizations and countries that claim to advocate for human rights.”