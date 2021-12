Shafaq News/ At least two people were killed and others injured in a blast in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the explosion happened inside the “Shahid Mahallali” flower market east of Tehran.

IRNA quoted the spokesperson for the Fire Department, Jalal Maliki, saying that “the explosion occurred in many shops and destroyed them, but the fire department douses fire.”

He added, “the incidents killed two people, and the search process is continuing.”