Iran signals willingness to transport Russian gas

Shafaq News/ Iran is eager to collaborate with Russia and facilitate the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Saturday, "We are very interested in working with Russia. We are ready to transit Russian gas through Iran's territory."

The ambassador also highlighted Russia's significant economic involvement in Iran, noting that Russia ranked first in terms of foreign investment in the country in 2023.

The European Union has reduced its reliance on Russian gas following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022. Austria remains the EU nation most dependent on Russian supplies.

Most European countries receiving Russian gas via Ukraine have announced their readiness to halt flows by the end of this year when the current transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia expires. Ukraine has stated it does not wish to extend the deal.