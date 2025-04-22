Iran sanctions state TV channel for mocking Saudi Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ Iran’s broadcasting regulator has sanctioned a state-run television channel for mocking Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

The regulator, which operates under the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), announced that Nasim TV had violated editorial guidelines concerning regional sensitivities. The segment was part of a pre-recorded political satire program.

In a public apology, Nasim TV acknowledged that the broadcast had “overlooked certain political boundaries concerning neighboring countries” and described the incident as ''unintentional''. The channel confirmed that a formal warning was issued to the production team and disciplinary measures were implemented. It also committed to stricter oversight of content related to international affairs.

The incident comes amid efforts by Tehran and Riyadh to reinforce diplomatic ties. The two countries restored relations in 2023 following a China-mediated agreement that ended years of tension.

Earlier last week, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman visited Tehran at the head of a military delegation. He held meetings with senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.