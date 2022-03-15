Iran's parliament praises IRGC's missile attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iran's lawmaking body on Tuesday issued a statement commending the missile attack waged by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on alleged headquarters of the Israeli intelligence in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, early on Sunday.

The statement, appended by the signature of 213 lawmakers and read out at the parliament on Tuesday, described the IRGC as one of the achievements of the Islamic Revolution and voiced support for its "decisive action".

Reiterating that the target of the attack was a "strategic center for conspiracy and mischief of the Zionists" in Erbil, they said "procrastination in responding to the enemy [Israel] makes it more arrogant."

"Iran's national security and the country's armed forces are among the red lines for the nation's representatives," the statement said, "we deem the recent courageous action in accordance with the laws approved by the country and the protection of the borders of our beloved homeland."

In the early hours of Sunday, a dozen of ballistic missiles landed in the capital of the Kurdistan region that appeared to target the United States Consulate.

Later that day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile assault.

Iranian state media said the IRGC had launched the attack against Israeli "strategic centers" in Erbil, suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.