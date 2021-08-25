Report

Iran's parliament approves president's cabinet choices

Date: 2021-08-25T19:39:07+0000
Shafaq News / The country of 83 million people has since been hit by a severe economic crisis amplified by the Covid pandemic.

Iran is currently grappling with a fifth wave of infections -- the strongest wave yet.

The country recorded its highest single day death toll on Tuesday, with 709 fatalities registered by the health ministry in 24 hours.

The ultraconservative Raisi won a June 18 election marred by record low turnout and an absence of significant competitors.

He succeeds moderate president Hassan Rouhani, architect of the political opening that culminated in the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and major powers.

But that external opening was torpedoed by Trump and much of Iran's conservative camp.

Source: AFP

