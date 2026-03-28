Iran’s President urges regional states to deny use of territory for attacks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran would respond forcefully to any attacks on its infrastructure or economic centers, while calling on regional countries not to allow their territory to be used for military operations against Iran.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian addressed neighboring states, urging them to prioritize stability and development by preventing Iran’s adversaries from using their land to conduct military actions.

Since February 28, Iran has continued to launch strikes against US military facilities across the Gulf, including in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, as part of its response to Washington and Israel’s attack on the country. Iranian officials have repeatedly said these operations are aimed solely at US bases and assets, stressing that Tehran seeks to maintain stable relations with Gulf states and does not intend to target host countries directly.