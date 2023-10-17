Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei calls for response to Gaza crisis

Shafaq News/ Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a strong statement on Tuesday, asserting that Iran "must respond" to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
Iranian state television quoted Khamenei saying, "No one will be able to stop Muslims around the world and the resistance forces if Israel's crimes in Gaza continue."
The supreme leader emphasized the urgency of a response, calling for an immediate halt to the bombing. He further stated, "We must respond to what is happening in Gaza," and demanded, "Israeli officials must be tried for their crimes."
The semi-official Fars News Agency had previously reported Iran's warning to Israel of possible escalation if the attacks on Palestinians did not cease.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had stated, "If the attacks do not stop, then all parties in the region are on the trigger."
This Iranian statement comes amid rising tensions in the region, with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to "destroy Hamas" as Israeli forces prepare for a potential ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.
So far, the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip killed more than 2500, most are children and civilians and injured more than 10,000.