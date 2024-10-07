Iran prepares 10 scenarios to respond to potential Israeli attack

Shafaq News/ At least 10 scenarios have been prepared to respond to a possible Israeli attack in the coming days, signaling Iran’s readiness to counter any military action by Israel.

Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted military sources as saying, “The design and arrangement units at the Iranian Armed Forces have drawn up at least 10 appropriate scenarios for responding to the Zionist regime’s possible action, saying any of those plans could be employed when necessary."

The scenarios, while subject to updates, reflect Iran’s serious commitment to retaliating against Israel, the sources noted. They added that "Iran’s response will not be necessarily reciprocation at the same level of the Israelis’ action, but it may be harsher and aim for different targets that would intensify the effectiveness of the response."

The sources pointed out that compared to Iran, Israel has extremely limited geography and has “more sensitive and fewer infrastructures”, meaning Iran's retaliation could cause unprecedented problems for the entity.

According to the sources, several countries have informed Iran that they will not support Israel in any potential conflict. However, any nation assisting Israel will cross Iran’s red line and will suffer consequences, the sources warned.

On October 1, Iran retaliated for Israel’s assassination of senior figures, including Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' political bureau, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan, by launching up to 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli military and intelligence bases across the occupied Palestinian territories.

While Israel threatened a counter-response, Iranian officials warned that any further Israeli action would be met with a "severe, proportional, and well-calculated" reaction from Tehran.