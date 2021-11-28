Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran negotiator arrives in Vienna for key nuclear talks

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-28T15:53:24+0000
Iran negotiator arrives in Vienna for key nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, arrived on Saturday in the Austrian capital, Vienna, ahead of talks aimed at reviving the 2015 deal with world powers on the country's atomic programme, Iranian state media said.

"Heading a delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has arrived in Vienna, Austria, to attend the next round of the joint commission meeting of the Iran nuclear deal," said the official IRNA news agency.

The talks, suspended since June, are due to resume on Monday between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States will take part in the talks indirectly.

The deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was designed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear arsenal by imposing strict limits on its nuclear programme and forcing it to remain exclusively civilian and peaceful.

But it unravelled in 2018 when then president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the accord, before Iran began rolling back its nuclear commitments in retaliation a year later.

The administration of Trump's successor, Joe Biden, says it is working to return the United States to the accord.

related

Iran's lead negotiator in Vienna talks: The next round of the talks in Vienna could be the last

Date: 2021-06-03 14:51:03
Iran's lead negotiator in Vienna talks: The next round of the talks in Vienna could be the last

Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia are in progress but time is needed to resolve disputes

Date: 2021-07-06 16:26:42
Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia are in progress but time is needed to resolve disputes

U.S., E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon

Date: 2021-02-04 20:23:51
U.S., E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon

JP: Iranian cyber-espionage may pose 'real threat' to Israel

Date: 2021-10-06 18:56:10
JP: Iranian cyber-espionage may pose 'real threat' to Israel

Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million, MoH says

Date: 2021-04-08 11:19:53
Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million, MoH says

UK's Johnson: Iran must face up to consequences of “outrageous” ship attack

Date: 2021-08-02 18:44:25
UK's Johnson: Iran must face up to consequences of “outrageous” ship attack

Former Iranian president calls his country's intelligence to put more effort into protecting state institutes instead of watching his house

Date: 2021-05-30 18:06:39
Former Iranian president calls his country's intelligence to put more effort into protecting state institutes instead of watching his house

Iran won’t cooperate with US on the issue of Israel, Zarif said

Date: 2021-01-23 17:03:45
Iran won’t cooperate with US on the issue of Israel, Zarif said