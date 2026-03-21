Iran launches 71st wave against US and Israel under True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed a new wave of strikes targeting Israel and US-linked sites, as Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya warned of intensified attacks against Israeli infrastructure.

The IRGC said the attacks targeted Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion with a combination of ballistic missiles and drones, involving Emad missile systems and Qadr heavy missiles equipped with multiple warheads, alongside swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles, claiming the attacks achieved “precise hits” on designated targets.

Additional targets included the US-linked sites and bases, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, and Camp Victoria in Iraq.

According to the IRGC, the next phase of fighting would bring increased pressure on its adversaries.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that Iran would respond to any attack on its infrastructure by targeting “more important” facilities.