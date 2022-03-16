Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran has 3,000 ballistic missiles, many that can reach Israel - US general

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-16T05:45:55+0000
Iran has 3,000 ballistic missiles, many that can reach Israel - US general

Shafaq News / Iran has more than 3,000 ballistic missiles, many of which can reach the State of Israel, commander of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Tuesday.

McKenzie, who is retiring from the military soon, was in Israel last week and held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

“At a military level my concern is first of all that they do not have a nuclear weapon but I am also very concerned about the remarkable growth and efficiency of their ballistic missile program,” McKenzie told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"They have over 3,000 missiles of various types, some of which can reach Tel Aviv," McKenzie said in response to a query by the senate committee. "None of them can reach Europe yet."

In Mckenzie's written statement, he called Iran’s missile force the greatest threat to the region’s security, and that Iran has developed an arsenal of nuclear-warhead capable ballistic missiles and has tested these weapon platforms multiple times. He told the committee that over the last 5-7 years Iran has invested heavily in its ballistic missile program.

Iran has armed its proxy in Yemen, the Houthi rebels, with drones and ballistic and cruise missiles, the general wrote. The Houthis have also expressed hostility toward Israel, and have previously said that they have joined the "anti-Israel" front. They have also used these missiles and drones to attack the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

McKenzie also expressed concern about Iran's drone program. Iran's drone fleet has evolved from "commercial off-the-shelf" UAVs to drones that resemble cruise missiles in terms of increased speed, range, accuracy, resistants to electronic warfare, and warhead weight, he assessed in his statement. Iran has also been able to mass-produce the drone components, allowing them to be supplied with greater ease to the Islamic Republic's proxy network.

(The Jerusalem Post)

related

PM Bennett Meets with CIA Chief in Israel to Discuss Iran Deal, Regional Issues

Date: 2021-08-11 15:17:03
PM Bennett Meets with CIA Chief in Israel to Discuss Iran Deal, Regional Issues

Biden: Israel has the right to act even if there’s an Iran deal

Date: 2022-02-07 16:41:30
Biden: Israel has the right to act even if there’s an Iran deal

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Date: 2021-01-02 15:40:55
Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Iran could deploy 200 missiles in Iraq to attack Israel, JP

Date: 2021-02-16 16:37:44
Iran could deploy 200 missiles in Iraq to attack Israel, JP

Iran inspects new IAEA cameras for nuclear site allegedly targeted by Israel

Date: 2021-12-19 18:39:22
Iran inspects new IAEA cameras for nuclear site allegedly targeted by Israel

Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Date: 2021-04-21 17:47:05
Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Knesset approves classified supplemental budget

Date: 2021-12-24 06:57:16
Knesset approves classified supplemental budget

JP: Iranian cyber-espionage may pose 'real threat' to Israel

Date: 2021-10-06 18:56:10
JP: Iranian cyber-espionage may pose 'real threat' to Israel