Iran frees seven crew members from seized Israeli-affiliated ship in Gulf

Shafaq News/ Iran has released seven of the 25 crew members from a Portuguese-flagged ship that was seized in the Gulf on April 13, according to Portugal's Foreign Ministry.

The freed crew members, comprising five Indians, a Filipino, and an Estonian from the MSC Aries, were released on Thursday. This action follows earlier releases, including another Indian crew member.

Portugal has welcomed these releases but is urging Iran for the "immediate release" of the remaining 17 crew members and the MSC Aries vessel.

The vessel was seized on May 3 near the Strait of Hormuz during heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Iran initially accused the ship's owners of having links to Israel, stating that the container ship belonged to the "Zionist regime."

In response, Portugal summoned Iran's ambassador on April 16 to demand the release of the ship and its entire crew.

MSC leases the MSC Aries from Gortal Shipping, a Zodiac Maritime affiliate partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.