Iran cancels all flights until Monday in anticipation of Israeli attack

Shafaq News/ Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced on Sunday that all flights to and from the country will be canceled until Monday morning, as reported by the semi-official Mehr news agency

The flight restrictions will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Sunday until 6:00 a.m. (0230 GMT) Monday. CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou cited "operational limitations" as the reason but did not provide further details. He assured that all affected passengers would receive reimbursement.

This announcement follows a missile attack by Iran on Israel earlier in the week, which led to a previous flight cancellation until Thursday morning, citing security concerns in the West Asia region. On Thursday, Yazarlou stated that flight restrictions were lifted after conditions were deemed safe.

On Tuesday, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel, claiming the action was in retaliation for the assassination of key figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Tehran had made a "big mistake" and would "pay for it.

United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have violated international humanitarian law by targeting civilian infrastructure and causing civilian casualties.

"Unfortunately, many instances of violations of international humanitarian law in the way the airstrikes are conducted have destroyed or damaged civilian infrastructure, killed civilians, and impacted humanitarian operations," Grandi told reporters in Beirut.

Grandi is in Lebanon as the country grapples with the displacement of more than 1.2 million people due to Israel’s expanded air and ground operations, which it says are aimed at Hezbollah. Fighting has escalated beyond the Israel-Lebanon border, parallel to Israel's conflict with Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

He urged all parties involved, and those with influence over them, to "stop this carnage that is happening both in Gaza and in Lebanon today."

Lebanon’s health ministry reports that over 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 10,000 injured in the nearly year-long conflict, with the majority of casualties occurring in the last two weeks. Israel reports about 50 deaths, including civilians and soldiers.

While Israel states that its military operations aim to target Hezbollah’s capabilities and mitigate civilian harm, Lebanese authorities argue that civilians are being deliberately targeted. Israel accuses both Hezbollah and Hamas of using civilians as shields, which the groups deny.

Grandi also expressed concern over "egregious violations" of humanitarian law, particularly involving health facilities in Lebanon, based on reports from the World Health Organization. Attacks on civilian homes may also constitute violations, he added, though further investigation is required.

The battles has forced around 220,000 people to flee across the Lebanese border into Syria, with approximately 70% being Syrian nationals and 30% Lebanese, according to Grandi. Israel’s recent bombardment of the Masnaa border crossing on Friday has further hindered the flow of refugees.

Grandi emphasized that the situation provides an opportunity for the Syrian government to ensure the safety of returnees and their ability to resettle in their homes.