Iran and Saudi Arabia commit to cooperation in Beijing meeting

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, have issued a joint statement during their meeting today in Beijing.

The two sides emphasized the importance of following up on the Beijing agreement and activating it to strengthen mutual trust, broaden the scope of cooperation, and contribute to achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

In addition, both parties confirmed their eagerness to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations, activate the security cooperation agreement between the two countries, and the general agreement for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth.

They agreed to reopen their diplomatic representations within the agreed period, take necessary measures to open their embassies in Riyadh and Tehran, their general consulates in Jeddah and Mashhad, and continue coordination between technical delegations from both sides to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including resuming flights and mutual visits for official and private delegations, and facilitating visa issuance for citizens of both countries, including Umrah visas.

The two sides expressed their eagerness to intensify consultative meetings and explore ways of cooperation to achieve more positive prospects for relations, given the natural resources, economic factors, and significant opportunities for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Furthermore, they reiterated their willingness to do everything possible to overcome any obstacles that may hinder the enhancement of cooperation between them. The two sides also agreed to strengthen their cooperation in everything that would achieve security and stability in the region, serving the interests of their people and countries.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Chinese side for hosting this meeting.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, renewed his invitation to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit the Kingdom and hold a bilateral meeting in Riyadh.

In response, Amir Abdollahian welcomed the invitation and invited Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran and hold a bilateral meeting in the capital, Tehran, expressing his willingness to receive him.