Iran, Saudi Arabia Embark on Path to Fully Restore Relations and Bolster Regional Security: FMs say

Shafaq News/The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive plan to restore diplomatic ties and synergize their efforts in ensuring regional security.

In a press conference held in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, alongside his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, shed light on the blueprint for the restoration of diplomatic relations that both countries signed in Beijing on March 10. The accord brokered by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, paved the way for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, its consulate, and representative office at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

Amirabdollahian voiced gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its role in facilitating Iranian Hajj pilgrims and announced reciprocative arrangements for Saudi nationals to undertake pilgrimage and tourism in Iran.

The ministers said that an economic cooperation commission and dedicated committees will be formed to address border affairs, counter-narcotics efforts, and environment action as key aspects of their new collaboration.

"We focused on sustainable cooperation on economic, trade and investment affairs," noted Amirabdollahian, lauding plans to stimulate private sector activities between the two nations.

He cautioned, however, that these agreements will only be implemented following ratification by the senior officials of the two countries.

Reiterating Iran's stance on regional security, Amirabdollahian contended that regional security should not equate to militarization. He emphasized that comprehensive security involves economic and trade relations among the regional nations, adding that this concept was central to discussions on regional security with his Saudi counterpart.

The foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest in the international arena, including Palestine, the conflict in Sudan, and the prospect of closer cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh in regional and international organizations.

For his part, Foreign Minister bin Farhan praised the transparent negotiations, stating, "The normalization of ties is a basic issue for the two countries which are important actors in the region."

He emphasized that relations should be predicated upon mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and a steadfast commitment to the UN Charter.

The Saudi Minister highlighted the impending reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and welcomed the continuation of diplomatic measures in both countries. Expressing optimism about the restoration of ties, he anticipated the move to have a positive impact on the region and beyond.

Bin Farhan attached importance to the burgeoning cooperation between Riyadh and Tehran in ensuring regional security, protecting maritime corridors, and preventing arms proliferation.

The Saudi diplomat said he looks forward to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and invite him to visit the kingdom, which is currently awaiting a response.