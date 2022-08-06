Report

Iran Guards say Israel facing 'heavy price' for attacks in Gaza

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-06T16:56:49+0000
Iran Guards say Israel facing 'heavy price' for attacks in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Israel would pay a high price for its latest attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza, Iranian state TV reported.

"The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their recent crime," it quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying in reference to Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as he met with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala who is currently in Iran.

On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel after an Israeli operation against the Islamic Jihad militant group ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

