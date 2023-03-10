International positive reaction to Tehran and Riyadh re-establish ties

Shafaq News/ Many countries reacted positively to the Iranian-Saudi agreement to resume relations.

After four days of talks in the Chinese capital, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months.

"The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs."

The Sadi National Security Advisor, Musaad Bin Muhammad Al-Aibian, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Kingdom, said the Saudi leadership welcomes the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom's consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness.

Iran's Foreign Minister said, "The neighborhood policy, as the key axis of the Iranian government's foreign policy, is strongly moving in the right direction, and the diplomatic apparatus is actively behind the preparation of more regional steps."

Wang Yi, a top Chinese official, considered the deal "a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace."

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues worldwide and demonstrate its responsibility as a significant nation.

"Better relations between Israel and their Arab neighbors are better for everybody," the U.S. president, Joe Biden, said after being asked by reporters about the Iran-Saudi deal.

Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib welcomed the announcement that it would be "a move that has a positive impact" in the region.

Minister Bou Habib hoped the agreement would be used to "launch an Arab-Saudi dialogue based on respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs,"— a remark that could be addressed to both countries regarding their influence on Lebanese politics.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal and praised China, Oman, and Iraq for promoting the talks.

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, said the resumption of ties between its backer Iran and longtime rival Saudi Arabia was a "good development."

"This is a win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security. We hope there's also potential for increasing economic benefits for all in the longer term." Oman's Foreign Minister said.

Anwar Garghash, the advisor of the UAE's president, welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations, and: we hail the Chinese role in this regard," he tweeted.

"The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the region's countries towards consolidating the concepts of good neighborliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all."

The Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also acts as foreign minister, called the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia to welcome the deal.

Iraq welcomes "turning a new page" between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian FM hopes an agreement will contribute to easing tension in the region.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulated Iran and Saudi Arabia "for this vital step.

It expressed her confidence that the progress in relations between the two countries will contribute significantly to the region's security, stability, and prosperity.