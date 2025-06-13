International concerns intensify amid Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities have drawn widespread international reactions, ranging from outright condemnation to calls for restraint and renewed diplomacy.

International Agencies

- UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the escalation and urged “maximum restraint” from all parties. His spokesperson, Farhan Haq, warned that further military action could destabilize the entire region.

- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced it is closely monitoring the situation amid growing concern over the safety of Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

United States

Aside from President Donald Trump's remarks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Israel acted unilaterally and that Washington was not involved, adding that the US had been informed of the operation in advance and warned Iran against targeting American personnel or assets.

“The United States is taking all necessary precautions and remains in close coordination with regional partners,” Rubio said.

Senator Jim Risch also cautioned Tehran, stating, “Iran would be foolish to attack the United States," while Senator Jack Reed criticized the Israeli operation as a “reckless escalation” that risks igniting a broader regional conflict.

European and Regional Powers

- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged both sides to avoid further escalation, confirming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed him before the operation and reiterated Germany’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense. Merz added that Berlin remains committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and has ordered heightened security at Jewish and Israeli institutions across Germany.

- British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. “All parties must step back from the brink,” he urged.

- Russia's Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed “deep concern” over the situation and condemned the sharp rise in tensions. Russian authorities also advised their citizens to leave the Middle East immediately.

- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called for calm and “solutions conducive to regional peace and stability.” Chinese embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv issued warnings advising citizens to avoid crowded or sensitive areas, citing a “severe and complex” environment.

- India's Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports involving attacks on nuclear infrastructure.

- Saudi Arabia's The Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strikes as “heinous,” calling them a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

- Ankara strongly condemned the attack, accusing Israel of rejecting diplomatic avenues and escalating tensions unnecessarily. “These actions endanger peace efforts in the region,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Advocacy and Civil Society

- The US-based Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) described the Israeli operation as “unlawful and unprovoked,” and called on Washington to reassess its military and political alignment with Israel.

- The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) also condemned the strikes, arguing they lacked legal justification and unnecessarily endangered civilian lives.